Chernihiv a scene of destruction as Russian forces retreat

Ukrainian leaders predict there would be gruesome discoveries in the days ahead after Russian forces retreating from the city of Chernihiv left behind crushed buildings, streets strewn with destroyed cars and mounting civilian casualties.

A man walks past a building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Kremlin forces devastated the northern city, near Kyiv, as part of their attempt to sweep south toward the capital before retreating.

In the aftermath, dozens of people lined up to receive bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point.

The city's streets are lined with shelled homes and apartment buildings with missing roofs or walls.

ADVERTISEMENT

A chalk message on the blackboard in one classroom still reads: “Wednesday the 23rd of February class work” - the next day, on February 24, Russia invaded.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, warned Friday that despite a recent Russian pullback, the country remains vulnerable.

He pleaded for weapons from NATO, spurred on by reports of Russian atrocities, nations from the alliance agreed to the request.

The mayor of Bucha, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk, said investigators have found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians during the Russian occupation.

Most victims died from gunshots, not from shelling, he said.

Some corpses with their hands tied were “dumped like firewood” into recently discovered mass graves, including one at a children’s camp, he said.

Fedoruk said the count of dead civilians stood at 320 as of Wednesday, but he expected the number to rise as more bodies were found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chernihiv once had a population of 50,000. Only 3,700 now remain, he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of even more casualties in the city of Borodianka.

“There, it is much more horrible.”

Ukraine officials reported the bodies of 410 civilians found in towns around the capital city where volunteers have spent days collecting the corpses.

Ukrainian and Western leaders blamed the massacres on Moscow’s troops.

Der Spiegel reported that Germany’s foreign intelligence agency intercepted radio messages between Russian soldiers discussing the killings of civilians.

Russia has falsely claimed that the scenes in Bucha were staged.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 6-week-old war, Russian forces failed to take Ukraine’s capital quickly. In the wake of that setback and heavy losses, Russia shifted its focus to the eastern region of Donbas.