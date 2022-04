Two people have been left hospitalised after a Hamilton assault, with one person arrested.

A St Johns ambulance (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to an incident in Chartwell, near St Paul's Collegiate school, on Friday afternoon where a person had been seriously assaulted.

A police spokesperson told 1News two people were transported to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

One of those injured has been arrested.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.