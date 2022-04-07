Students compromise on food to live in damp, mouldy homes

Students are having to make compromises on food and other necessities to combat the damp and cold living conditions many have to live in.

Photo of mold on ceiling, file. (Source: Getty)

By Rosie Gordon for rnz.co.nz

A survey of 522 tertiary students by researchers from the University of Otago in Wellington has found 35% of students had mould larger than an A4 sheet of paper growing in their houses at least some of the time, compared to 17% of the general population.

Almost half (49%) of students surveyed said their homes were sometimes or always damp, compared to 22% of the general population, and two-thirds could see their breath when they were inside. Almost four out of five students reported shivering inside their home

ADVERTISEMENT

The results were worse for Māori students and those with disabilities or long-term health concerns who were even more likely to have visible mould in their homes.

Energy poverty

Dr Kimberley O'Sullivan from Otago University's He Kāinga Oranga Housing and Health Research Programme said energy poverty is significantly impacting students' mental and physical health.

She said students talked of making compromises on food and other necessities, and that living in energy hardship hampered their health.

"Some became physically ill from living in damp, cold and mouldy houses. One student was admitted to hospital with a chest infection, and another said their child had been hospitalised with pneumonia," O'Sullivan said.

Students reported their mental health was also suffering. A third talked of experiencing hypervigilance and depression while one said they had taken medication to manage the anxiety they felt from being cold.

Affordability Issues

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey found almost three quarters of the students surveyed cut back on heating to save money.

One in eight Māori students (12.5%), and one in 25 students overall (4.3%) had their electricity disconnected or ran out of prepaid electricity credit because their household could not afford to pay the energy bill - more than six times the national rate of disconnection for non-payment.

Despite that, Dr O'Sullivan found many students were unaware of the support available through StudyLink, which offers grants of up to $200 to students to help with outstanding power bills or to reconnect their energy supply.

Only seven percent had asked StudyLink for help with their electricity or gas bills. Instead, students reported using course-related costs to help pay for their electricity bills with one saying that had increased their student loan debt by $1000.

Dr O'Sullivan said while new healthy homes standards introduced to improve the energy efficiency of private rentals would help, it's clear more targeted support is needed.