MidCentral chief executive latest health boss to step down

Another top health boss is resigning - the fifth in the last three days.

Kathryn Cook has been in her region's top health job for the last seven years.

MidCentral health board chief executive Kathryn Cook, who has been in the role for seven years, is stepping down.

The health board covers Palmerston North and the surrounding area.

Cook is leaving at the end of June to spend more time with her family here and in Australia.

Three senior Ministry of Health staff announced their resignations yesterday - Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay and her deputy Niki Stefanogiannis.

Both hosted their final media briefing together today.

Southern DHB chief executive Chris Fleming announced on Tuesday that he was also leaving his role.

