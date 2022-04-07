Grenade found amongst spuds on Auckland chip factory conveyor belt

Source:

Amongst hundreds of thousands of muddy spuds, a World War II era grenade was picked up on a conveyor belt at an Auckland potato factory earlier this week.

This World War II era grenade was picked up on a conveyer belt at an Auckland potato factory.

This World War II era grenade was picked up on a conveyer belt at an Auckland potato factory. (Source: 1 News)

The old Mills bomb grenade, which has since been confirmed as being a training grenade which didn't contain explosives, is believed to have been dug up during harvesting on a farm in Matamata.

Mr Chips factory operations manager Roland Spitaels said the mud covered device was spotted on a conveyor belt full of freshly harvested potatoes in the early hours of the morning.

It was initially thought to be an unusually shaped rock, but staff soon realised it was a grenade, prompting a call to the police who arrived quickly.

"The bomb squad then came out and did a whole assessment of the grenade, before they determined that it was infact an inert grenade, training grenade."

Spitaels said since the discovery they'd learnt there had been a number of army training camps held around the Matamata area, which is probably how the grenade had ended up in the field.

He said potatoes had been processed at the site over the last 30 years, with about 250 tonnes of the crop being handled each day, but this was the first discovery of its kind.

"It's not an uncommon occurrence and the European factories you know, given given the two world wars that we fought around it, but yeah, it was really really unusual. "

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAucklandFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Grenade found amongst spuds on Auckland chip factory conveyor belt

2

'Not just a holiday' - MPs defend Matariki Bill as it passes into law

3

Batch of Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over salmonella fears

4

11-year-old driver among 9 arrested after Auckland ram raid

5

Gisborne woman who died on her 36th birthday had been shot

Latest Stories

'Not just a holiday' - MPs defend Matariki Bill as it passes into law

Sugary drinks ban at primary schools proposed

Review into urgent Kura Kaupapa Waitangi Tribunal claim begins

Book has messages from Kiwi kids to welcome Ukrainian children

MidCentral chief executive latest health boss to step down

Related Stories

Sugary drinks ban at primary schools proposed

11-year-old driver among 9 arrested after Auckland ram raid

Batch of Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over salmonella fears

Auckland DHB workers at critical risk from fatigue - report