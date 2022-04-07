Charges laid after fatal shooting in Auckland's Point England

A man has been charged after a man died after being shot in the Auckland suburb of Point England late on Thursday night.

Police at the scene of incident in Point England, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to a property on Dalton Street following reports a person had been shot just before midnight.

Emergency services attended the scene and first aid was attempted, however the man died at the scene.

Police cordon in place after fatal shooting in Point England, Auckland (Source: 1News)

A 31-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was located at the scene and arrested.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday charged with breaching bail and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police say inquiries into the incident are ongoing and local residents should expect to see a continued police presence in the area.

A homicide investigation has since been launched, and a scene examination is underway.

"A firearm has been located and police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident," police said.