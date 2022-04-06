More top health officials follow Bloomfield out the door

Source:

Three top heath chiefs have resigned, leaving major gaps at the highest levels of the health system.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay. (Source: Getty)

Bloomfield announced his resignation earlier on Wednesday, citing stress as the reason he will leave the job at the end of July.

READ MORE: 'Mixed feelings' for Bloomfield as he steps down from role

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed the Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay is stepping down.

McElnay fronted many Covid-19 media conferences, often on days when Bloomfield was absent.

Dr Jim Miller will take over as Acting Director of Public Health from April 11.

McElnay's Deputy Director of Public Health Niki Stefanogiannis is also leaving.

Bloomfield has said he is confident processes are in place to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic after he departs.

In a press conference this afternoon, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins thanked him for dedicating his life to the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, and said his advice had saved thousands - if not tens of thousands - of lives.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandCovid-19Health

Popular Stories

1

More top health officials follow Bloomfield out the door

2

Whānau of Māori chief upset by sale of prized Goldie portrait

3

'Mixed feelings' for Bloomfield as he steps down from role

4

Auckland Museum temporarily closes as group refuse to wear masks

5

Concerns for Hamilton girl, 13, missing for nearly 2 months

Latest Stories

New data shows Kiwis waiting longer for police help

Whānau of Māori chief upset by sale of prized Goldie portrait

Analysis: Russia's failure to take down Kyiv a defeat for the ages

16, 17-year-olds can get Covid booster shot from Thursday

'Mixed feelings' for Bloomfield as he steps down from role

Related Stories

16, 17-year-olds can get Covid booster shot from Thursday

Anti-mandate protesters set up camp in Christchurch red zone

12,575 new Covid cases on Wednesday, 15 deaths reported

Full video: Update from Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins