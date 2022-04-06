Cummins blasts fastest-equal IPL half century - off 14 balls

Pat Cummins equalled the record for fastest half century in the Indian Premier League off 14 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders handed Mumbai Indians their third successive defeat on Thursday.

Pat Cummins in action for Kolkata (file picture). (Source: Photosport)

Cummins plundered 35 runs in fast bowler Daniel Sams’ 16th over as Kolkata cantered to 162-5 to register a five-wicket victory.

Cummins blasted six sixes, four in Sams' over, and also hit four boundaries in his whirlwind unbeaten knock of 56 off 15 balls to equal Lokesh Rahul’s IPL record of fastest half century. Rahul had scored a 14-ball half century against Delhi Capitals in the 2018 season.

Cummins raised his 50 with a four before slamming a straight six over the head of Sams to leave Mumbai still searching for their first victory this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am more surprised, it just came off,” Cummins said. “I was not trying to overthink, that’s really satisfying. The ball seems to fly here, so just hitting in the shorter side.”

The blistering knock of Cummins overshadowed his teammate Venkatesh Iyer making a sedate 50 not out off 41 balls in Kolkata’s third win this season, which gave them a place on top of the table with six points from four games.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav returned after recovering from a finger injury and hit 52 off 36 balls and Kieron Pollard lifted Mumbai’s total to 161-4 by smashing Cummins for 22 runs in the final over.

Needing 61 off the last seven overs, Tymal Mills (2-38) dismissed dangerman Andre Russell (11) when the West Indian top edged a pull against the Englishman and was caught at point.

But Cummins smashed Mills to fine leg for a six off the second ball he faced before slicing the fast bowler between point and short third man to the boundary.

Cummins then hoicked premier Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for a six and a four in the 15th over and sealed the game in style with four sixes and two fours against Sams. He was also caught at long off by Suryakumar off Sams' waist-high no-ball that cost Mumbai three runs.

“Never expected him (Cummins) to come and play like that,” Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma said. “We had the game until the 15th over. We thought we could have them, but this will be hard to digest -- the way it turned out to be in the last few overs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Suryakumar rescued Mumbai from 58-3 in 12 overs by sharing 83-run stand off 40 balls with Tilak Varma, who made an unbeaten 38.

Cummins picked up 2-49 that also included the wicket of Suryakumar in the last over when the right-hander slashed at a wide delivery and was caught behind.

Mumbai's struggles up front continued this season when skipper Rohit Sharma could score only 3 off 12 balls before he top-edged a pull against Umesh Yadav.

Ishan Kishan also couldn’t get going and labored to 14 off 21 balls before pulling Cummins to midwicket in the 11th over.