AFLW coach does mid-awards 'shoey' to celebrate star's win

Brisbane star Emily Bates has claimed the AFLW's highest honour, beating Adelaide's Anne Hatchard to the league's best and fairest by one vote.

The star Lion had already claimed the AFL Coaches' Association player-of-the-year award and became the first Brisbane player to clinch the best and fairest.

Hatchard and Bates were tied on 18 leading into the final round but while the Crow added two more votes, the star Lion claimed three.

Bates (21 votes) won from Adelaide duo Hatchard (20) and Ebony Marinoff (18), and North Melbourne's Ashleigh Riddell (17).

"I know my name was being thrown around a little bit but that was a shock to me and this is obviously the greatest honour you could ever achieve," Bates said.

"I was looking for improvement and last year, as much as it was amazing winning a premiership, I was hungry to become a better player.

"Instead of just being a consistent player, I wanted to see what my true potential was.

"I made a lot of changes in the off-season and I'm just happy that I could reap the rewards today."

Bates, 26, paid a poignant tribute to her father, who got her into footy at Yeronga but died when she was 15 and didn't see her AFLW career.

The speech then took a light-hearted turn when Bates joked coach Craig Starcevich had agreed to do a "shoey" if she'd won - and he took the opportunity to actually do that, casually drinking out of his shoe.

Bates, Brisbane's first-ever AFLW draftee, is now also a three-time All-Australian after averaging 21.7 disposals and 6.9 tackles.