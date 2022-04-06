210 children among 5000 civilians killed in Mariupol - Mayor

The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol says more than 5,000 civilians have been killed during the monthlong Russian blockade, among them 210 children.

Ukrainian rescue workers carry an elderly woman under a destroyed bridge in Irpin, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Thursday that Russian forces have among other targets bombed hospitals, including one where 50 people burned to death.

Boichenko said that more than 90% of the city’s infrastructure has been destroyed by Russian shelling.

The Russian military is besieging the strategic Sea of Azov port, and has cut food, water and energy supplies and pummelled it with artillery and air raids. Capturing the city would allow Russia to secure a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

