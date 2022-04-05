Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine streets

Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes on Tuesday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets, buildings and yards strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range.

A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The grisly images of battered or burned bodies left out in the open or hastily buried led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, especially a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia. Germany and France reacted by expelling dozens of Russian diplomats, suggesting they were spies, and US President Joe Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes.

READ MORE: Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

“This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous,” Biden said, referring to the town northwest of the capital that was the scene of some of the horrors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the capital, Kyiv, for his first reported trip since the war began nearly six weeks ago to see for himself what he called the “genocide” and “war crimes” in Bucha.

In his nightly video address, Zelensky pledged that Ukraine would work with the European Union and the International Criminal Court to identify Russian fighters involved in any atrocities.

“The time will come when every Russian will learn the whole truth about who among their fellow citizens killed, who gave orders, who turned a blind eye to the murders,” he said.

READ MORE: Ardern calls Russia's reported civilian atrocities 'reprehensible'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation”. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the images contained “signs of video forgery and various fakes”.

Russia has similarly rejected previous allegations of atrocities as fabrications on Ukraine’s part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces in recent days.

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv (Source: Associated Press)

The Ukrainian prosecutor-general’s office described one room discovered in Bucha as a “torture chamber”. In a statement, it said the bodies of five men with their hands bound were found in the basement of a children’s sanatorium where civilians were tortured and killed.

Associated Press journalists saw dozens of bodies in Bucha, including at least 13 in and around a building that local people said Russian troops used as a base. Three other bodies were found in a stairwell, and a group of six were burned together.

Many victims seen by AP appeared to have been shot at close range. Some were shot in the head. At least two had their hands tied. A bag of spilled groceries lay near one victim.

READ MORE: Biden says Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings

The dead witnessed by the news agency's journalists also included bodies wrapped in black plastic, piled on one end of a mass grave in a Bucha churchyard. Many of those victims had been shot in cars or killed in explosions trying to flee the city. With the morgue full and the cemetery impossible to reach, the churchyard was the only place to keep the dead, Father Andrii Galavin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanya Nedashkivs’ka said she buried her husband in a garden outside their apartment building after he was detained by Russian troops. His body was one of those left heaped in a stairwell.

“Please, I am begging you, do something!” she said.

“It’s me talking, a Ukrainian woman, a Ukrainian woman, a mother of two kids and one grandchild. For all the wives and mothers, make peace on Earth so no one ever grieves again."

A woman kisses a man while cooking on an open fire outside an apartment building which had no electricity, water or gas since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Bucha. (Source: Associated Press)

Another Bucha resident, Volodymyr Pilhutskyi, said his neighbour Pavlo Vlasenko was taken away by Russian soldiers because the military-style pants he was wearing and the uniforms that Vlasenko said belonged to his security guard son appeared suspicious. When Vlasenko’s body was later found, it had burn marks from a flamethrower, his neighbour said.

“I came closer and saw that his body was burnt,” Pilhutskyi said.

“They didn’t just shoot him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, insisted at a news conference that during the time that Bucha was under Russian control, “not a single local person has suffered from any violent action”.

However, high-resolution satellite imagery by commercial provider Maxar Technologies showed that many of the bodies have been lying in the open for weeks, during the time that Russian forces were in Bucha. The New York Times first reported on the satellite images showing the dead.