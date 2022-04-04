New Zealand couple found dead in Tonga - police

Tonga police are investigating the death of a New Zealand couple in Vava'u.

A New Zealand couple have died in Tonga.

The New Zealand High Commission consular officer Mark Santos said local police told him about the deaths, according to Matangi Tonga Online.

"I can confirm they were Kiwis," he said on Monday.

The bodies of the couple were found by locals at the village of 'Utungake in Vava'u on Saturday April 2, the Matangi reported.

Tonga police said they were investigating the deaths but did not offer any further information, according to the report.

