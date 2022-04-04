Joe Exotic plans to marry man he met in prison

Tiger King star Joe Exotic hopes to marry John Graham, following his split from Dillon Passage.

Joe Exotic. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Joe has filed for a divorce from husband Dillon Passage, and he now hopes to marry his new love interest.

Autumn Blackledge, Joe's lawyer, has told TMZ that he dreams of trying the knot with John Graham, after meeting him in prison.

Joe and Dillon were estranged for more than a year before the 59-year-old star - who shot to fame in the hit Netflix series - filed for a divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe met John in February 2021, when they were both behind bars in Fort Worth, Texas.

John has subsequently been released, but his relationship with Joe remains strong and they're keen to tie the knot one day.

Dillon, on the other hand, has also got another man in his life and is now looking to the future after his split from Joe.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Joe was re-sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The controversial star had his prison term reduced by one year by a federal judge, after he was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin.