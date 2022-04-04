House price growth lowest in 19 months - Corelogic

Source:

The slowdown in the housing market is becoming more pronounced, with prices going backwards in some places.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A cocktail of higher interest rates, stricter lending rules, lack of affordability, and more cautious households, has seen house price growth at its lowest point in 19 months.

CoreLogic's House Price Index was 0.7% up in March against a 0.8% gain in February, with the national average house price at $1.04 million.

The annual rise was still more than 23%, reflecting last year's surge, but the quarterly growth was just 3.6%.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said it was the lowest rate of growth since September 2020, and the market had clearly peaked at the end of last year.

He put that down to the combined effect of affordability, rising interest rates, tighter lending conditions caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), which is now being reviewed, and a growing wariness of owner occupiers.

"After such a significant upswing in values, some of the areas which saw the greatest deterioration in affordability are now also at risk of the greatest vulnerability.

"The impact of tightening credit and increasing interest rates has reduced the pool of buyers who are willing and able to pay recent prices and this has led to a reduced number of property transactions," he said.

There were noticeable dips in Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington and Dunedin, but he doubted there would be a major correction, Goodall said.

House prices fell or were unchanged in eight of the 15 regional centres CoreLogic tracks.

Rotorua experienced the greatest dip in March, with prices falling 2.1%.

There was concern voiced about the vulnerability of recent first home buyers and rising mortgage rates, but the key would be the state of the economy, and in particular the labour market, he said.

"If unemployment stays anywhere near as low as it currently is, then the likelihood of motivated or forced sales should remain low, helping to guard against a severe downturn."

It was possible property investors would decide to sell up in greater numbers adding to supply, Goodall said.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPropertyEconomy

Popular Stories

1

John Campbell to leave Breakfast, become TVNZ chief correspondent

2

Covid-19: All of NZ to remain at Red traffic light setting

3

Flu season will 'put pressure on the system' – Bloomfield

4

New Zealand couple found dead in Tonga - police

5

House price growth lowest in 19 months - Corelogic

Latest Stories

Timaru driver pleads guilty over horror crash that killed 5 teens

Wayne Smith joins Black Ferns for Rugby World Cup campaign

Window of opportunity to turn climate change around - Shaw

John Campbell to leave Breakfast, become TVNZ chief correspondent

Covid temporarily stops Daniel Craig's return to Broadway

Related Stories

Covid, weather and labour shortage hits Hawke's Bay apple growers

Protesters take to Auckland streets over Sri Lanka crisis

Transport woes a game of catch-up - Michael Wood

Cup of coffee hitting close to $6 in some parts of NZ