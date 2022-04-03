Video shows world's largest cargo plane in ruins as Ukraine retakes airport

The remains of the world's largest cargo plane ever built was among the wreckage left behind when Russian troops retreated from Antonov Airport.

Ukrainian troops moved further north from the capital Kyiv on Sunday and gained control of the area that was stormed by Russian forces in the first days of the war.

Inside the compound the massive Antonov An-225, lay underneath a hangar pock-marked with holes from the February 25 attack that destroyed it.

There were also remnants of six armoured vehicles laid on a nearby field surrounded by bits of twisted metal, rockets and bullet casings. It was unclear who they belonged to because they were burned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine.