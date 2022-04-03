NZ's Paul Coll retains his British Open squash title

New Zealand's Paul Coll has defended his British Open squash title with a comprehensive straight game win over Egyptian Ali Farag.

Coll, the world No 1 totally dominated his opponent for a 12-10, 11-6, 11-4 victory in 50 minutes to continue his run of not dropping a set in the entire tournament.

Not only was the men's final a battle for the British Open title, but it was also a World No 1 showdown. Defending Champion, Coll, currently sits at the top of the PSA rankings but a win for Farag would have taken him to the top in the May rankings.

Coll impressively beat Mostafa Asal in straight games in his semi-final, whereas, Farag, overcame compatriot Mazen Hesham in four close games to reach the final.

In an attritional start to the final, Coll got to work on narrowing down the angles and restricting Farag's attacking opportunities. The New Zealander's counter drops were dragging Farag far up the court and making the Egyptian's life very difficult. Despite saving two game balls to force a tiebreak, Farag couldn't stop Coll's momentum as he took the first game 12-10.

The second game followed a similar pattern. Coll was frustrating Farag with his accurate and stingy squash. Not allowing the reigning World Champion any attacking opportunities and then adding outright winners of his own. Coll doubled his lead in 12 minutes as he took the second game 11-6.

Twenty-nine-year-old Coll stormed out to a huge lead in the third game, playing fast and measured squash to set up a 6-0 advantage. The accurate squash of Coll was too much for Farag to handle and his consistency throughout the match was frustrating the Egyptian. Coll converted the match 11-4 to successfully defend his British Open title without dropping a single game and extend his lead at the top of the World rankings.

"It's a very, very surreal feeling for me, my good friend Lee said to me before the event that nobody gave this spot to me easy so don't give it up easy.

It sort of motivated me this week just to try and defend this title as hard as I could and all I wanted to do was give my best effort out there. I played some amazing players this week, and Ali, it's such a mental battle with us two, and it's just enjoyable squash, he's a great champion. I have so much respect for him, with what he's doing with his family, travelling around with their baby, he and Nour are just incredible so I'm very proud to win this title against such a great champion.

"I just try and calm down. I put that credit down to my whole team, Rob, Lee, Francisco, Bart. Everyone just gives me amazing advice and I just take it all in, I'm super clear about what I'm doing on court these days and it just makes my life easier. I always have a game plan and I just try and execute it. I focus on myself, I'm feeling great on court, I'm enjoying my squash but it's the people around me who really make me able to play like this.

"I think if you look at my forehand about three years ago I wouldn't be able to do that, my coach probably has one of the best forehands in the game so credit to him for changing my technique, it's taken about three years but thanks for noticing it.

"I just want to thank Dr Allam for sponsoring this event for so many years now, it's a pleasure to play here, there are so many other sponsors that make this event happen. To me personally, my team, Rob, Lee, Francisco, I had a great week with Rob and I always feel a million dollars coming on court and I think it shows. To all my sponsors, Head, Abir, Rowe. Everyone on my shirt means a lot me, they don't just go on there for the money, they're part of the team and I really appreciate every one of them. I'll leave names out but I can't do this myself and there are a thousand people I want to thank and I'm super proud of this."

For the Greymouth player who will return home briefly for the first time in three years for the New Zealand Champs there was a huge amount riding on the final.

"Holding the No 1 spot and winning the title, there was a lot of pressure on it. I'm just extremely proud to win and keep my No 1 spot for another month and then we have to do it all again. I'm just extremely proud of myself for pulling through."

Coll will now join the rest of the New Zealand team, including Joelle King in Glasgow for the WSF World Doubles Championship where he is playing mixed with King.

The World Doubles tournament starts tomorrow until Saturday 9 April.

