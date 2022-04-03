Healy ton leads Australia to Cricket World Cup crown

Alyssa Healy smashed Australia to World Cup glory against England, making a colossal 170 as Australia regained the trophy with a 71-run win in the final.

Australia celebrate winning the women's Cricket World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Meg Lanning's side produced a perfect month of cricket in New Zealand, winning all nine games to become World Cup champions for the seventh time.

None was more dramatic than their final outing, when England threatened a World Cup heist at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Sunday.

Healy powered Australia to 5-356, combining with Rachael Haynes and Beth Mooney for two monster partnerships.

Australia's star wicketkeeper made 100 off as many balls and then thrashed away, bringing out the scoops, sweeps and flicks before finishing with 170 off 138 balls.

Australian victory appeared certain as Healy left the field to a standing ovation and backslaps from her English opponents.

However, Nat Sciver pulled England within touching distance of a world record chase, belting 148 from 121 balls.

Sciver, who entered the contest at 2-38, was denied a fairytale finish as she ran out of partners with 38 balls left, England all out for 285.