Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys days after Taylor Hawkins' death

Source: Associated Press

The Foo Fighters have won three Grammys around a week and a half after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs in Tempe, Arizona in February, 2022.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs in Tempe, Arizona in February, 2022. (Source: Getty)

The group won Grammys for best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album.

No one from the band appeared to accept the award at the Monday ceremony in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters cancel upcoming gigs after Taylor Hawkins' death

Hawkins had been the band’s drummer for 25 years and was the best friend of Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl.

They had been scheduled to perform on the Grammys telecast. Producers say Hawkins will be honoured during the ceremony.

Hawkins died at age 50 in Bogota, Colombia, where the band had been scheduled to play a music festival on March 25.

EntertainmentMusicNorth America

Popular Stories

1

10,205 new Covid cases on Monday, 9 deaths in last 3 days

2

Covid-19: New XE variant possibly most transmissible yet - WHO

3

Mixed views on dropping of vaccine pass requirements

4

German man gets 90 Covid-19 shots to sell forged passes

5

Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist Grammy, her 2nd award

Latest Stories

How distrust and deceit turned Parliament into a battleground

Clarke’s red card clash with Alosio could have been far worse

Album featuring NZ tenor wins Grammy for Best Choral Performance

10,205 new Covid cases on Monday, 9 deaths in last 3 days

Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist Grammy, her 2nd award

Related Stories

Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist Grammy, her 2nd award

Billie Eilish pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins at Grammys

Estelle Harris, Seinfeld and Toy Story actor, dies at 93

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo could score big at Grammys