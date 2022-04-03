Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys days after Taylor Hawkins' death

The Foo Fighters have won three Grammys around a week and a half after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs in Tempe, Arizona in February, 2022. (Source: Getty)

The group won Grammys for best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album.

No one from the band appeared to accept the award at the Monday ceremony in Las Vegas.

Hawkins had been the band’s drummer for 25 years and was the best friend of Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl.

They had been scheduled to perform on the Grammys telecast. Producers say Hawkins will be honoured during the ceremony.

Hawkins died at age 50 in Bogota, Colombia, where the band had been scheduled to play a music festival on March 25.