Eighth candidate announces bid for Auckland mayoralty

There has a been a late entry to the Auckland mayoral race.

Gary Brown. (Source: supplied)

Gary Brown, who chairs the Hibiscus and Bays Community Board, has thrown his hat into the ring, saying he has had countless requests to consider running.

Brown said he wanted to offer genuine leadership and forge a world-class city with united communities and empowered people.

He said he wanted to get out into communities and learn from people, rather than assume what needed to be done.

Brown joins seven other declared candidates: Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins, Ted Johnston, Jake Law, Craig Lord and Leo Molloy.

