Eighth candidate announces bid for Auckland mayoralty

Source:

There has a been a late entry to the Auckland mayoral race.

Gary Brown.

Gary Brown. (Source: supplied)

Gary Brown, who chairs the Hibiscus and Bays Community Board, has thrown his hat into the ring, saying he has had countless requests to consider running.

Brown said he wanted to offer genuine leadership and forge a world-class city with united communities and empowered people.

He said he wanted to get out into communities and learn from people, rather than assume what needed to be done.

Brown joins seven other declared candidates: Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Efeso Collins, Ted Johnston, Jake Law, Craig Lord and Leo Molloy.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAucklandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Misinformation: How social media turned protest into a problem

2

8810 Covid cases on Sunday, 18 deaths over last 5 days

3

2 people found dead at property in Christchurch's Riccarton

4

Eighth candidate announces bid for Auckland mayoralty

5

Ex-UN prosecutor urges global arrest warrant for Putin

Latest Stories

Transport woes a game of catch-up - Michael Wood

'Speed, efficiency' of Covid response needed for child poverty - commissioner

8810 Covid cases on Sunday, 18 deaths over last 5 days

Misinformation: How social media turned protest into a problem

Eighth candidate announces bid for Auckland mayoralty

Related Stories

Transport woes a game of catch-up - Michael Wood

'Speed, efficiency' of Covid response needed for child poverty - commissioner

Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Auckland

Person dies after incident on Auckland driveway