Ukrainian forces retake areas near capital Kyiv

Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country's capital on Saturday (local time), using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off the streets in one town out of fear that Russian forces might have booby-trapped them before leaving.

A local resident examines destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his nightly video address hours earlier that departing Russian troops were creating a "catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and "even the bodies of those killed". His claims could not be independently verified.

Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, watched on Saturday as Ukrainian soldiers backed by a column of tanks and other armoured vehicles used cables to drag bodies off of a street from a distance, fearing they might have been rigged to explode. Locals said the dead - the AP counted at least six - were civilians who were killed by departing Russian soldiers without provocation.

"Those people were just walking and they shot them without any reason. Bang," said a Bucha resident who declined to give his name citing safety reasons.

"In the next neighbourhood, Stekolka, it was even worse. They would shoot without asking any question."

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russian armoured vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

In towns and cities surrounding Kyiv, signs of fierce fighting were everywhere in the wake of the Russian redeployment. Destroyed armoured vehicles from both armies are left in streets and fields along with scattered military gear.

Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine.

The visible shift did not mean the country faced a reprieve from more than five weeks of war or that the more than 4 million refugees who have fled Ukraine will return soon. Zelensky said he expects departed towns to endure missile strikes and rocket strikes from afar and for the battle in the east to be intense.

"It's still not possible to return to normal life, as it used to be, even at the territories that we are taking back after the fighting," the president said.

A Ukrainian serviceman walks by an Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the Antonov airport in Hostomel, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Moscow's focus on eastern Ukraine also kept the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol in the crosshairs. The port city on the Sea of Azov is located in the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region, where Russia-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian troops for eight years. Military analysts think Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to capture the region after his forces failed to secure Kyiv and other major cities.

Mariupol, which has been surrounded by Russian forces for more than a month, has suffered some of the war's worst attacks, including on a maternity hospital and a theatre that was sheltering civilians. Around 100,000 people are believed to remain in the city, down from a prewar population of 430,000, and they are facing dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine.

The city's capture would give Moscow an unbroken land bridge from Russia to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. But its resistance has also has taken on symbolic significance during Russia's invasion, said Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Ukrainian think-tank Penta.

"Mariupol has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance, and without its conquest, Putin cannot sit down at the negotiating table," Fesenko said.