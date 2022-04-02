2 people found dead at property in Christchurch's Riccarton

<p>Police have launched an investigation after two people were found dead at a property in Christchurch's Riccarton on Saturday night. </p> <p>Officers were called to an address on Ayr St shortly before 6pm, where two people were found dead.</p> <p>An investigation is underway to try and determine the circumstances of the incident, police said. </p> <p>A scene guard is in place while a scene examination is carried out. </p> <p>"As the investigation is in its very early stages, police are limited in what we can say at this stage," a police spokesperson said. </p>