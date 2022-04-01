Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer

Grammy-winning band the Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins as they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

All four members - lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante - spoke at the ceremony.

Actor Woody Harrelson and musicians George Clinton and Bob Forrest also spoke.

Smith gave a shout-out to the Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins who died last week during a South American tour with the rock band.

"I'm so honoured and it's a really nice, happy occasion today," said Smith, then continuing, "I have to give a shout-out to my brother Taylor Hawkins who I love and we will all miss so much. He's flying around. I love you, Taylor."

Frusciante thanked his bandmates whom he said, "made me what I am".

Flea got a bit emotional as he reminisced about panhandling on the same street that now is home to the band's star.

"I know this street inside-out and this street knows me. And whenever we've travelled around the world, this street has always been a part of me. And I'm really grateful that now we can be a part of it," he said.

"To me this is not a story of individuals, like I, I love Chad; I love Flea; I love John greatly. They're amazingly talented. Flea is at one with the bass. John is my favourite guitar player of all time. It is said that Chad Smith is the finest drummer in the land," said Kiedis, who spoke last.

"But really something, something happens when we come together which is much greater than all the individual parts. The sum total of our parts is that we were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world.

"We started off playing dive bars up and down this street and making a handful of people dance and come to life. But as time went on, you know, we stuck together as a team and as a band and now we can make everybody dance and feel joy."