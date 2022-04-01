Pope apologises to indigenous people of Canada for historic abuses

Pope Francis on Friday (local time) made a historic apology to Indigenous peoples for the "deplorable" abuses they suffered in Canada's Catholic-run residential schools and said he hoped to visit Canada in late July to deliver the apology in person to survivors of the church's misguided missionary zeal.

Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, stands outside St Peter's Square at the end of a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. (Source: Associated Press)

Francis begged forgiveness during an audience with dozens of members of the Metis, Inuit and First Nations communities who came to Rome seeking a papal apology and a commitment from the Catholic Church to repair the damage.

The first pope from the Americas said he hoped to visit Canada around the Feast of St Anna, which falls on July 26.

More than 150,000 native children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools from the 19th century until the 1970s in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their homes and culture. The aim was to Christianise and assimilate them into mainstream society, which previous Canadian governments considered superior.

Listening to the voices of the brothers and sisters of the Indigenous Peoples of Canada, I heard the suffering, hardship, discrimination and various forms of abuse experienced, particularly in the residential schools. I bear these stories with great sorrow in my heart. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 1, 2022

The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant at the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages. That legacy of abuse and isolation from family has been cited by Indigenous leaders as a root cause of the epidemic rates of alcohol and drug addiction now on Canadian reservations.

After hearing their stories all week, Francis told the Indigenous that the colonial project ripped children from their families, cutting off their roots, traditions and culture and provoking intergenerational trauma that is still being felt today.

"For the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask forgiveness of the Lord," Francis said. "And I want to tell you from my heart, that I am greatly pained. And I unite myself with the Canadian bishops in apologising."

The trip to Rome by the Indigenous was years in the making but gained momentum last year after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves outside some of the residential schools in Canada.

The three groups of Indigenous met separately with Francis over several hours this week, telling him their stories, culminating with Friday's audience.

From left, Gerald Antoine, First Nations NWT Regional Chief, Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami delegation, and Cassidy Caron, President of the Metis community, walk in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, after their meeting with Pope Francis. (Source: Associated Press)

The president of the Metis National Council, Cassidy Caron, said the Metis elder sitting next to her burst into tears upon hearing what she said was a long-overdue apology.

"The pope's words today were historic, to be sure. They were necessary, and I appreciate them deeply," Caron told reporters in St Peter's Square.

"And I now look forward to the pope's visit to Canada, where he can offer those sincere words of apology directly to our survivors and their families, whose acceptance and healing ultimately matters most."

First Nations chief Gerald Antoine echoed the sentiment, saying Francis recognised the cultural "genocide" that had been inflicted on Indigenous peoples.

"Today is a day that we've been waiting for. And certainly one that will be uplifted in our history," he said. "It's a historical first step, however, only a first step."

He and other Indigenous leaders said there was far more for the church to do on the path of reconciliation, but that for now Indigenous leaders insisted on being involved in organising the papal visit to make sure Francis stops in places that hold spiritual importance to their people.

Members of the Assembly of First Nations perform in St Peter's Square after Pope Francis welcomed the First Nations delegations to the Vatican. (Source: Associated Press)

Nearly three-quarters of Canada's 130 residential schools were run by Catholic missionary congregations.

In addition, as part of a settlement of a lawsuit involving the Canadian government, churches and the approximately 90,000 surviving students, Canada paid reparations that amounted to billions of dollars being transferred to Indigenous communities. The Catholic Church, for its part, has paid over $50 million and now intends to add $30 million more over the next five years.

Francis said he felt shame for the role that educators had played in the harm.

I feel shame for the role that a number of Catholics with educational responsibilities have had in the abuse and lack of respect for the identity, culture and spiritual values of the Indigenous Peoples in Canada. All these things are contrary to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 1, 2022

"It is evident that the contents of the faith cannot be transmitted in a way that is extraneous to the faith itself."

"It is chilling to think of determined efforts to instil a sense of inferiority, to rob people of their cultural identity, to sever their roots, and to consider all the personal and social effects that this continues to entail: unresolved traumas that have become inter-generational traumas," he said.

Francis' apology went far beyond what Pope Benedict XVI had offered in 2009 when an Assembly of First Nations delegation visited. At the time, Benedict only expressed his "sorrow at the anguish caused by the deplorable conduct of some members of the church". But he did not apologise.