Crusaders grind out close win over winless Highlanders

Source:

The Crusaders have survived a late red card and a scoreless second half to keep the Highlanders winless in Super Rugby Pacific.

Despite having plenty thrown at them after the break, the home side hung on for a 17-14 victory in Christchurch on Friday night.

The visitors never stopped coming throughout the second half and with just three minutes to play there was one last opening when Crusaders replacement hooker Shilo Klein was sent off for a high tackle on Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot.

But the Crusaders managed to close it out in the final moments, meaning a strong defensive effort was eventually rewarded.

Earlier, a back-and-forth first half was in contrast to what transpired in the second, with 31 points scored before the teams headed for the sheds.

Leicester Fainga'anuku celebrates his try.

Leicester Fainga'anuku celebrates his try. (Source: Photosport)

The Highlanders bagged two tries, including the first of the match to hooker Andrew Makalio and another to midfielder Scott Gregory, but both times the Crusaders responded.

Prop Fletcher Newell and centre Leicester Fainga'anuku dotted down for the hosts, the second of those tries and a Richie Mo'unga penalthy giving them a halftime lead they never relinquished.

The result took the Crusaders to five wins from six matches, while the Highlanders had also played six but were yet to register a victory.

rnz.co.nz

RugbyCrusadersHighlanders

Popular Stories

1

Teachers say racial bias seeing them rejected for jobs

2

Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer

3

NZ could lose 58k people to Aus as borders open - economist

4

Chris Rock opens comedy show with comments on Will Smith Oscars slap

5

Small turnout to day one of Wellington protest

Latest Stories

Crusaders grind out close win over winless Highlanders

NZ could lose 58k people to Aus as borders open - economist

Data showing signs of housing market slowdown

Dunedin Study following Kiwis since birth turns 50

Covid-19: Bluetooth tracing steady as QR scanning drops

Related Stories

Blues outlast Highlanders' Super comeback

Moana-Chiefs the sole clash as Covid rules out 4 Kiwi teams

Players tested as more gloom descends on Super Rugby Pacific

Blues' brilliance puts them in frame for Aupiki Super title