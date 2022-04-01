Court appeal wins for doctors suspended over anti-vax claims

Source:

Two doctors suspended for pushing anti-Covid-19 vaccination views have won district court appeals.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in The Cloud, Auckland.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in The Cloud, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

By Sam Olley of rnz.co.nz

Complaints were laid with the Medical Council about former radiologist Dr Peter Canaday joining Voices for Freedom presentations accusing the Government of downplaying vaccine side-effects.

Dr Matthew Shelton faces complaints about him sending texts to 600 GP patients, discouraging fertile women and children from getting the Covid-19 vaccine, and suggesting to a patient the Prime Minister had faked her vaccination.

Another patient with an auto-immune disease said Shelton advised her not to get the vaccine.

Read more: Unvaccinated eye surgeon fined thousands for seeing patients

But Judge Stephen Harrop's judgement, out on Friday, said the Medical Council wrongly suspended the pair before investigations were completed.

He said they should have had more chances to sign voluntary undertakings instead, restricting their public statements.

Judge Harrop said Shelton was "at risk of being unable to practise his profession for a lengthy period which may exceed any penalty ultimately imposed by the [Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal] even if charges are laid and proved".

He said the council took a "draconian" step in suspending Canaday's certificate, when "the much less restrictive interim measure of a suitably targeted voluntary undertaking is far more likely to advance the council's goal of protecting the public from harm".

Chair of the Medical Council, Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa, Dr Curtis Walker (Whakatōhea, Ngāti Porou) said the two doctors faced ongoing investigations and remain suspended "until the court's formal decisions are entered".

The Medical Council will now consider whether to appeal the rulings.

He acknowledged the finding said there was "indisputable evidence that those who are not vaccinated are more likely to spread [Covid-19] and more likely to suffer more serious consequences themselves".

New ZealandCovid-19HealthEmployment

Popular Stories

1

Small turnout to day one of Wellington protest

2

Girl, 13, captured on CCTV 4 days after reported missing

3

Red Hot Chili Peppers pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer

4

Court appeal wins for doctors suspended over anti-vax claims

5

Cannabis seedlings weeded out of Parliament rose gardens

Latest Stories

Lydia Ko makes strong start in first LPGA major of 2022

Solomon Islands says China deal won't include military base

Tertiary mental health funding: 'Where has the money gone?'

Blues' rivalry with Moana Pasifika a 'family' issue for Papalii

Small turnout to day one of Wellington protest

Related Stories

Tertiary mental health funding: 'Where has the money gone?'

Small turnout to day one of Wellington protest

13,475 new Covid cases on Friday, 17 deaths reported

15 more Covid-related deaths in last 2 days in NZ