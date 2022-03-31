UN name conservation grant after late Shane Warne

<p>Shane Warne's legacy will live on beyond his cricketing achievements, with his animal conservation work for the United Nations to be honoured with a new grant.</p> <p>At a state memorial service in Melbourne on Wednesday, Andrea Egan from the UN Development Programme revealed Warne joined its wildlife fund, Lion's Share, in 2021.</p> <p>Egan announced the Shane Warne conservation grant to memorialise the spin king's work to protect wildlife and catalyse more action.</p> <p>"His legacy extends beyond the hearts of the people here today," she told the crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.</p> <p>"It lives on in the people of Sri Lanka promoting sea turtle conservation, in an all-female anti-poaching unit in South Africa and the team at the Byron Bay hospital, who were supported in the wake of the bushfires. </p> <p>"All this work and more, Shane helped make possible. We are forever grateful for his championship and will work to honour his memory in a manner that does justice to the person he was."</p> <p>Warne had a history of charity and community work, including through his disbanded foundation, but his links to wildlife conservation were previously unknown.</p> <p>The cricket legend, who died in Thailand of a suspected heart attack on March 4, was remembered during Wednesday night's farewell as a loveable larrikin and devoted dad.</p> <p>His father Keith Warne led tributes and described his son's death as the "darkest day in our family's life".</p> <p>Warne's children, Jackson, Summer and Brooke, unveiled the renamed Great Southern Stand as the Shane Warne Stand after each giving emotional speeches.</p> <p>Friend and former St Kilda footballer Aaron Hamill gave an insight into Warne's larrikin nature, when the cricketer served as his best man and leaned in for a hug just before the nuptials.</p> <p>"He said 'mate, it's not too late' and, Shane being Shane, he pulled out two passports. He managed to get his hands on my passport as a bit of a gag," Hamill said.</p> <p>Elton John, Chris Martin, Robbie Williams and Ed Sheeran were among those to lend their superstar talents with pre-recorded musical performances, while Australian actors Hugh Jackman and Eric Bana also gave virtual tributes.</p> <p>Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese were in attendance.</p> <p>Others at the MCG, the site of Warne's hat-trick in 1994 and 700th Test wicket in 2006, included former Australian captain Allan Border, ex-English skipper Nasser Hussain and West Indian great Brian Lara.</p> <p>Warne's everyman appeal was on full display outside the ground as his statue once again became adorned with beer cans and baked beans - two of his other great loves.</p>