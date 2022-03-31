Oscars didn't ask Will Smith to leave after slap - report

Will Smith was not asked to leave the Oscars after he slapped Chris Rock, according to a new report from entertainment site TMZ.

The Academy released a statement on Thursday clarifying Smith was asked to leave the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday - but TMZ has reported sources claim the organisation never attempted to kick the actor out.

According to TMZ, show producer Will Packer told Smith he could stay.

Some Oscars officials did want the actor to leave, but the group never reached an agreement, the report said.

Sources also told TMZ that Smith was asked to leave by Oscars CEO Dawn Hudson and president David Rubin.

Rubin and Hudson were reportedly furious with Smith and got into an argument with his representatives backstage.

Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his role as Venus and Serena Williams' father in King Richard.