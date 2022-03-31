Auckland Council to put parking strategy up for public consultation

Auckland councillors have voted to progress a new parking strategy to public consultation.

Close-up of parked car. (Source: Getty)

It would potentially remove roadside parking on about 3% of the city's roads over the next decade and replace them with carpooling, bus and cycle lanes.

Fees may also be introduced for park-and rides facilities, potentially costing $2 to $4 per day at the start.

Most of the roads covered by the proposal are in the central suburbs and Auckland city. They include Ponsonby, Sandringham, Mt Eden and Manukau roads, and part of Great North Road.

The motion passed 13 to 10, and the public's feedback is sought throughout April.

If the plan goes ahead, Auckland Transport head of integrated network planning Andrew McGill said it would be implemented in a staged roll-out over the next decade.

"Transport is all about the meeting of infinite need with finite space and we've got only two options around how we can cater for a growing city with our transport system.

"We can keep knocking down our buildings and widening our roads, which nobody likes, or we can optimise the space and by optimising the space it means focusing our movement corridors on the movement of people, as opposed to using them on our key roads for storing people's private vehicles."

Earlier, NZ Herald reported that Auckland Mayor Phil Goff called Auckland Transport's initial plan "bloody arrogant" on the basis that it would have seen the organisation able to remove parking without public consultation.

However, McGill said on the basis of what the mayor and others have said Auckland Transport changed its position to include consultation through individual projects.

McGill said parking on a public street in front of your house is not a given right, as roads are critical public spaces which need "to provide the most benefit to the most Aucklanders".

