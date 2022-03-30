'They will do it again' - Mum's fears as Auckland attack leaves teen in coma

<p>Four teens were left hospitalised with one in a coma, after allegedly being attacked by a larger group of teens in the early hours of Sunday morning.</p> <p>The group of five were walking through the Auckland suburb of Pakuranga when they came across the group, which they say, numbered roughly 20. </p> <p>One of the victims' claims the five boys were then separated and made to fight.</p> <p>From his hospital bed, one of the victims, Aaron*, spoke to 1News describing the assault which fractured his skull sending him into a coma.</p> <p>Pointing to his head injury he said: “That nearly took my life you know, that was the biggest thing. That was so reckless. That was so animalistic.”</p> <p>Aaron’s mother Alethea claims the group, “descended on my son and his friends and surrounded them. They separated them and demanded the boys fight members of their group one on one.”</p> <p>“One of the boys from the attacking group picked up a piece of wood and started smashing my son and his friends with it.”</p> <p>After her son collapsed, she alleges “about 10 of the boys rushed back at him, rolling him through the bush into the creek. All of them kicking and punching him at the same time while he was down.”</p> <p>Aaron said: “That's when my memory faded out, but it was quite a primal thought of fear, knowing I had to fight for my life.”</p> <p>She claims one of the boys was kicking Aaron in the head at this point. </p> <p>“My son's girlfriend jumped on the boy who was kicking his head - and bit him really badly - to pull him off. She probably saved my sons life. The boys left my son unconscious lying in a pool of blood in the creek and started walking off. My sons friends rushed to him and thought he was dead.”</p> <p>The group of five were admitted to hospital with four receiving treatment for injuries.</p> <p>Medical examinations revealed Aaron and another teen suffered a fractured skull as a result of the attack.</p> <p>Aaron said: “When they struck me with the branch it fractured my skull.</p> <p>“I had bleeding in my brain and swelling in my brain and blood filling up behind my eye and my eye was bulging out.”</p> <p>Aaron’s mother, Alethea, described seeing her son in a coma. </p> <p>“Myself and his dad saw him in the coma both of us sat by his bed holding his hand crying all day. That was a terrible experience to go through.”</p> <p>At the time police took statements from the conscious victims, but although they knew some of their attackers they didn’t name them, saying they didn’t want to “snitch”. </p> <p>A few days later they named their attackers in statements to police.</p> <p>After Aaron woke from his coma he also gave a statement. Meanwhile his mother had been in touch with several witnesses on both sides of the brawl and claims she knows, “who used the piece of wood as a weapon, who kicked my son in the head, and other names of boys who rushed my son rendering him unconscious.” </p> <p>She says she’s passed on all the information to police.</p> <p>Alethea said: “These boys who attacked my son are known to the east Auckland area. They have beaten up other boys as a pack before. They will do it again.”</p> <p>In a statement Detective Senior Sergeant James Gemmell said they’re following positive lines of inquiry to locate and speak to those involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220327/7305 or ring Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.</p> <p><i><b>*The people in this story have asked to not have their last names used.</b></i></p>