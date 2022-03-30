More than 4 million people have fled Ukraine since invasion

The UN refugee agency says more than four million people have now fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, a new milestone in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Refugees wait to travel back to Ukraine from the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland. (Source: Associated Press)

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees posted on Thursday on a website that tracks refugee flows around the world that 4.01 million people have now fled Ukraine. Of those, 2.3 million have entered Poland.

Aid workers say the flow has eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within Ukraine.

Meanwhile The UN human rights chief says her office is looking into allegations that some residents of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have been forcibly evacuated to areas controlled by Russian forces or to Russia itself.

Speaking to the UN's Human Rights Council on Thursday, Michelle Bachelet decried life of “sheer terror” for people in the southeastern port city since Russia’s invasion on February 24.

Ukraine has charged that Russian forces were forcibly taking people from Mariupol and other areas to Russia. Moscow has denied the claims, saying about 500,000 Ukrainians left for Russia voluntarily.

Bachelet said her office also is reviewing "credible allegations" that Russian forces have used cluster munitions 24 times and allegations that Ukrainian forces also have done so.

She says the office also received allegations that two civilians affiliated with Russian armed forces, or backing pro-Russian views, had been killed. She criticised "widespread" detention of civilians who openly support Ukraine in areas under Russian control.