China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown

As millions of people in Shanghai line up for coronavirus tests, authorities are promising tax refunds for shopkeepers in the closed-down metropolis and to keep the world's busiest port functioning to limit disruption to industry and trade.

Covid-19 testing in Shanghai (Source: Getty)

This week's shutdown of most activity in China's most populous city to contain virus outbreaks jolted global financial markets that already were on edge about Russia's war on Ukraine, higher US interest rates and a Chinese economic slowdown.

On Wednesday, the government reported 8,825 new infections nationwide, including 7,196 in people with no symptoms. That included 5,987 cases in Shanghai, only 329 of which had symptoms.

China’s case numbers in its latest infection surge are low compared with other major countries. But the ruling Communist Party is enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy aimed at isolating every infected person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 9.1 million of Shanghai's 26 million people had undergone virus testing by Wednesday, according to health officials. They said “preventive disinfection” of apartment compounds, office buildings and shopping malls would be carried out.

Shanghai recorded more than 20,000 cases by Monday in its latest outbreak, according to state media.

The party is trying to fine-tune its strategy to rein in job losses and other costs to the world’s second-largest economy.

The Shanghai government announced tax refunds, cuts in rent and low-cost loans for small businesses. A government statement Tuesday promised to “stabilise jobs” and “optimise the business environment.”

The Shanghai port stayed open and managers made extra efforts to ensure vessels “can call normally,” state TV reported. The port serves the Yangtze River Delta, one of the world's busiest manufacturing regions, with thousands of makers of smartphone and auto components, appliances and other goods.

Operations at Shanghai airports and train stations were normal, according to the online news outlet The Paper. Bus service into and out of the city was suspended earlier. Visitors are required to show a negative virus test.

Abroad, the biggest potential impact on China’s Asian neighbours and the rest of the world is likely to come from developments that chill demand in the world's most populous consumer market, economists said.

ADVERTISEMENT

China is the biggest export market for all of its neighbours, including Japan and South Korea.