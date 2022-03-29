Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress

Russia announced on Wednesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, top military commander in charge of the defence of the Ukrainian capital, walks in a trench at a position north of the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukraine's delegation at the conference, held in Istanbul, laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.

Moscow's public reaction was positive, and the negotiations are expected to resume on Thursday, five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition, with thousands dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.

Amid the talks, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin said Moscow has decided to "fundamentally ... cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv" to "increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations".

He did not immediately spell out what that would mean in practical terms.

The announcement was met with scepticism from the US and others.

While Moscow portrayed it as a goodwill gesture, its ground troops have become bogged down and taken heavy losses in their bid to seize Kyiv and other cities. Last week and again on Wednesday, the Kremlin seemed to lower its war aims, saying its "main goal" now is gaining control of the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden, asked whether the Russian announcement was a sign of progress in the talks or an attempt by Moscow to buy time to continue its assault, said: "We'll see. I don't read anything into it until I see what their actions are."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had not seen anything indicating talks were progressing in a "constructive way", and he suggested Russian indications of a pullback could be an attempt by Moscow to "deceive people and deflect attention".

"There is what Russia says and there is what Russia does, and we're focused on the latter," Blinken said in Morocco.

"And what Russia is doing is the continued brutalisation of Ukraine."

Western officials say Moscow is reinforcing troops in the Donbas in an attempt to encircle Ukraine's best-trained and best-equipped forces, which are concentrated in the east. And in the country's south, civilians trapped in the ruins of Mariupol and other bombarded and shattered cities continue to suffer.

Even as negotiators gathered, Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces blasted a gaping hole in a nine-story government administration building in a strike on the southern port city of Mykolaiv, killing at least 12 people, emergency authorities said. The search for more bodies in the rubble continued.

"It's terrible. They waited for people to go to work" before striking the building, said regional governor Vitaliy Kim. "I overslept. I'm lucky."

Ukraine's military said it has noted withdrawals of some Russian forces around Kyiv and Chernihiv. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN the US hasn't seen anything to corroborate a significant pullback from the capital, "but what we have seen over the last couple of days is they have stopped trying to advance on Kyiv".

The meeting in Istanbul was the first time negotiators from Russia and Ukraine talked face-to-face in two weeks. Earlier talks were held in person in Belarus or by video.

Among other things, the Kremlin has demanded all along that Ukraine drop any hope of joining NATO.

Ukraine's delegation offered a detailed framework for a peace deal under which the nation would remain neutral but its security would be guaranteed by a group of third countries, including the US, Britain, France, Turkey, China and Poland, in an arrangement similar to NATO's "an attack on one is an attack on all" principle.

Ukraine said it would also be willing to hold talks over a 15-year period on the future of the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Russia in 2014.

Vladimir Medinskiy, the head of the Russian delegation, said on Russian TV that the Ukrainian proposals are a "step to meet us halfway, a clearly positive fact".

He cautioned that the parties are still far from reaching an agreement, but said: "We know now how to move further toward compromise. We aren't just marking time in talks."

Fomin likewise suggested there had been progress, saying "negotiations on preparing an agreement on Ukraine's neutrality and non-nuclear status, as well as on giving Ukraine security guarantees, are turning to practical matters".