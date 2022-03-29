Blues hold off Moana Pasifika second half charge

The Blues have their fourth win of the Super Rugby Pacific season, but they've been made to work for it by Moana Pasifika.

Anzelo Tuitavuki of Moana Pasifika is challenged by Adrian Choat of the Blues. (Source: Getty)

Up 19-5 at halftime, the Blues eventually fought off a spirited fightback from the home side to secure a 32-19 victory at Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday night.

Moana Pasifika's third try midway through the second spell closed the gap to just five points with 20 minutes remaining.

But the Blues held their nerve, coming up with their fifth try of the match and a late penalty to seal the result.

The two teams were each playing the second match of a three-match run in eight or nine days, meaning both made wholesale changes from their previous game.

Moana Pasifika had 11 debutants in their match-day 23, while the Blues had 12 players with three or less Blues caps.

The match was the postponed round one fixture, which had to be pushed back due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the Moana Pasifika squad in the early part of the competition.

The two sides would play each other again at Eden Park on Saturday.