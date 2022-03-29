Australia deports two Chinese students with military background

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had made "stern complaints" to Australia over its deportation of Chinese students for "concealing [their] so-called military training experience".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin. (Source: Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in New Zealand)

The announcement followed a report from the official China Daily newspaper that two Chinese students have been deported for concealing their military training in college after interrogation at the border entrance of Sydney airport.

At a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin argued that the alleged military training was actually "military education organised by Chinese universities," saying Australia's act "undermines the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese students."

"We urge the Australian side to stop such practices which are detrimental to both sides, and instead create a good atmosphere and provide necessary conditions for people-to-people exchanges and education cooperation between the two sides," said Wang.

Most Chinese students are required to undergo military education for one or two weeks when entering a university. The training typically includes activities such as singing military songs, practising formation and footwork, and following daily living rules used in the army.

As relations between the two countries have become increasingly strained in recent years China's education department has warned students studying in Australia against an increase in what it alleges are racist attacks that target Chinese nationals.

Wang also called on the United States, Australia and New Zealand to respect the sovereignty of the Solomon Islands, after government officials from the three countries voiced concerns over a leaked draft of a bilateral security agreement with China.

"We hope the relevant countries will earnestly respect [the] Solomon Islands' sovereignty and its independent decisions, rather than deciding what the country should and should not do, self-importantly and condescendingly, from a privileged position," said Wang.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Tuesday rebuked the concerns as "utter nonsense," saying he felt it "very insulting ... to be branded as unfit to manage our sovereign affairs".