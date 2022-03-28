Roman Abramovic suffered suspected poisoning at Ukraine talks

Chelsea owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered from the effects of suspected poisoning at talks in Kyiv earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Roman Abramovich. (Source: Associated Press)

Abramovich, now subject to sanctions in the UK due to his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suffered sore eyes and peeling skin.

He travelled to Ukraine for several rounds of talks, reportedly meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not affected.

According to the WSJ, Abramovich and two Ukrainian peace negotiators were also affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's reported Russian hardliners were behind the poisoning.

Abramovich's role is not clear, but a spokesperson has previously said his influence is "limited".

Investigative journalism outfit Bellingcat said Abramovich and the negotiators suffered symptoms "consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons", the BBC reported.

A US official told Reuters the illness may have been caused by environmental factors, not poisoning.

The Kremlin has said Abramovich played a role early in talks, but negotiating teams were now in charge of the process.