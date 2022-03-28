Beyoncé opens Oscars singing Be Alive from King Richard film

Source: Associated Press

Serena and Venus Williams opened the Oscars by paying tribute to their hometown — and introducing Beyoncé.

It was the start of what might be a very big night for the Williams family.

King Richard — the story of how the Williams sisters' father, Richard Williams, devised a plan that saw his daughters rise from Compton, California, to the top of the tennis world — was nominated for six Academy Awards.

Among those: Will Smith was nominated for best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams.

Beyoncé performed Be Alive — also Oscar-nominated — from tennis courts in Compton, a most fitting tribute to where the Williams sisters began their tribute to stardom.

Watch the Oscars awards ceremony live on TVNZ2 from 1pm to 4pm

“I want you to tell these people where we are,” Beyoncé asked the performers with her.

“City of Compton,” they responded.

Serena Williams is the highest-earning women’s tennis player of all time, winning more than US$94 million (NZ$135 million) on the court. Venus Williams is second on that list, at around US$42 million (NZ$60 million).

And among the lyrics: “The path was never paved with gold. We fought and built this on our own.”

EntertainmentMusicNorth AmericaMovies

