Academy discussing whether to strip Will Smith of Oscar

The organisers of the Oscars have been holding emergency talks after the actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the live awards ceremony.

Chris Rock and Will Smith on stage at the Oscars

This was in response to Rock’s joke about the actress Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

Pinkett Smith has spoken openly in the past about suffering from the hair loss condition alopecia.

Smith, who is married to Pinkett Smith, then sat down and yelled “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth".

The Academy has begun a formal review into the incident, which caused shock and disbelief around the world.

It’s understood the possibility of stripping Smith of his first ever Oscar, which he won for playing the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in the film King Richard, has been discussed.

Smith later apologised during his acceptance speech for Best Actor and tried to justify his actions.

“I know to do what we do you’ve got to be able to take abuse,” he said.

Will Smith accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for King Richard at the Oscars

“You’ve got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you've got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s OK.”

Police have confirmed that Rock has decided not to press charges over the incident.

