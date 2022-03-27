West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence as the war ground into a battle of attrition.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a heavily damaged building in Stoyanka, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Speaking after US President Joe Biden said in a lacerating speech that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not stay in power - words the White House immediately sought to downplay - Zelensky lashed out on Monday at the West's "ping-pong about who and how should hand over jets" and other weapons while Russian missile attacks kill and trap civilians.

"I've talked to the defenders of Mariupol today. I'm in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism and firmness are astonishing," Zelensky said in a video address, referring to the besieged southern city that has suffered some of the war's greatest deprivations and horrors.

"If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1% of their courage."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its 32nd day, has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the capital, Kyiv, and force its surrender has faltered against staunch Ukrainian resistance - bolstered by weapons from the US and other Western allies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: Associated Press)

Zelensky signed a law on Sunday that bans reporting on troop and equipment movements that haven't been announced or approved by the military. Journalists who violate the law could face three to eight years in prison. The law does not differentiate between Ukrainian and foreign reporters.

Britain's Defence Ministry said Russia's troops are trying to encircle Ukrainian forces facing the two separatist-held areas in the country's east. That would cut the bulk of Ukraine's military off from the rest of the country.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, accused Russia of seeking to split Ukraine in two, like North and South Korea.

"The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine," Budanov said in a statement released by the Defence Ministry. He predicted that guerrilla warfare by Ukrainians would derail such plans.

Ukraine says that to defeat Russia, the West must provide fighter jets and not just missiles and other military equipment. A proposal to transfer Polish planes to Ukraine via the United States was scrapped amid NATO concerns about being drawn into direct fighting.

In his pointed remarks, Zelensky accused Western governments of being "afraid to prevent this tragedy. Afraid to simply make a decision".

"So, who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it still Moscow, thanks to its scare tactics?" he asked. "Our partners must step up their aid to Ukraine."

In his video address, Zelensky angrily warned Moscow that it was sowing a deep hatred for Russia among Ukrainians.

"You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders, your crimes," Zelensky said.

Along with the millions of people who have fled Ukraine, the invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost one-quarter of Ukraine's population. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed.