Size or negligence - answers sought in Florida amusement ride death

The family of a 14-year-old boy who fell from the world's largest free-fall ride are demanding to know if the teenager's large size and staff negligence both played a role in his death.

Icon Park, Orlando, Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

Tyre Sampson, died at ICON Park, Florida, on Thursday night (local time), after falling from a drop tower that stands 131-metres tall.

The Orlando Free Fall, which opened last year, takes patrons up, tilts so they face the ground for a moment or two, and then plummets down at speeds of 121kph or more.

A man who witnessed what happened told a 911 dispatcher that Sampson seemed to slip out of his seat when the ride braked as it approached the bottom.

“Bam, went straight through his chair and dropped,” the man said on the 911 call.

“It was the biggest smack I ever heard in my life. I seen him hit the ground.”

A woman who called 911 told a dispatcher that Sampson was face down, wasn’t responsive and appeared to have broken his arms and legs.

Another man told a 911 dispatcher that the teen had no pulse.

A video aired by NBC's Today show the next day appeared to show passengers on the ride discussing issues with a seat restraint. The ride then began its trek up the tower before someone is later seen falling.

Weighing 140 kilos Sampson was a giant for his age.

The family's lawyer Bob Hilliard said it's likely Sampson's size and the "straight-up negligence" of staff overseeing the ride led to the boy's death.

Close up view of the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park, Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is also working with the family, said the boy's parents “intend to get answers for Tyre's grieving family.”

He said no criminal charges have been filed yet, but a negligence or wrongful death lawsuit, or both, seems likely.

“A fun theme park visit with his football team should not have ended in tragedy,” Crump said.

Opening in December last year, the ICON Park ride is billed as the world's tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park's website.

An initial permit inspection was done before the ride opened, by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and no issues were found. The state agency has launched an investigation following Sampson's death.

The owners of the attraction, Slingshot Group, said they're cooperating with investigators and the ride will be closed indefinitely.

“We are heartbroken with the incident that took the life of one of our guests. We extend our condolences and deepest sympathy to his family and friends," they said in a statement.