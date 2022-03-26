Ukraine war drives US-EU deal to undercut Russian energy

Russia's war in Ukraine is driving Western Europe into the arms of the United States, with President Joe Biden offering to ship 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the European Union this year.

President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Source: Associated Press)

Talking to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Biden said the core issue was “helping Europe reduce its dependency on Russian gas as quickly as possible.” And Europe, which relies on Moscow for 40% of the natural gas used to heat homes, generate electricity and drive industry, needs the help.

Despite a commitment to be rid of Russian energy imports in five years, many European Union nations have become reliant on Russian fossil fuels.

Under Biden’s plan, announced Friday (local time), the United States and its partners would assist the effort by increasing exports of LNG to Europe by 15 billion cubic meters this year. This figure that would triple in the years afterwards.

“We are right on track now to diversify away from Russian gas and towards our friends’ and partners’ reliable and trustworthy suppliers,” von der Leyen said.

It will take huge investments, requiring US export terminals to turn the gas into super-chilled liquid. Export facilities are already operating at capacity, and most new terminals are still only in the planning stages.

Even if more gas can be shipped to Europe, the continent may struggle to receive it. Import terminals at EU coastal areas are required that transform the liquid back into gas, which then travels through Europe’s pipeline system.

The terminals cost billions and take years to build.

Some countries — Germany, Italy and Bulgaria among them — are more heavily dependent on Russian gas than others.

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said an immediate embargo would cost thousands of jobs and leave schools and homes unheated.

Although the US-EU initiative will likely require new facilities for importing liquefied natural gas, the White House said it is also geared toward reducing reliance on fossil fuels in the long run through energy efficiency and alternative sources of energy.

The US has been dramatically increasing its LNG exports in recent years. Under the new deal, a senior US administration official said the government will continue existing efforts to supply LNG, while over time, Europe will be committing to stable demand of some 50 billion cubic meters.

Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said Germany now expects to be able to become almost entirely independent of Russian gas by mid-2024.