Tairāwhiti road cut off by flooding adding hours to trucks’ trips

Trucks carrying logs and stock are adding five hours to their journey while a vital coast link is cut off due to flooding in the Tairāwhiti region.

Poverty Bay flat flooding in March 2022. (Supplied: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence)

Civil Defence says 36 roads are closed and other roads are four-wheel drive access only.

Tairāwhiti could receive much needed dry weather on Saturday after days of rain left flooding across much of the region and roads and bridges have been washed out, or closed by slips.

Farm consultant Lance Rickard said getting weaners to the region's sales this week will be a six hour trip instead of the usual one-and-a-half.

"Our contractors are out and will be working all weekend to try and restore access to those communities but ... some restored access is still four-wheel drive only and when we say that we really mean it is four-wheel drive only for those."

Rickard said farmers are still assessing damage to their properties.

Civil Defence Tairawhiti group controller David Wilson said residents need to be extra cautious on the roads.

He said he is concerned heavy rain forecast may bring river levels back up and they are helping to deliver supplies to residents cut off by the severe weather.

Civil Defence is also helping some residents return to their homes to assess the flood damage, Wilson said.

Waka Kotahi said it hopes to have a temporary fix in place by 13 April for the Maungahauini Bridge at Tokomaru Bay, to restore the vital Coast link.

A number of other roads are still closed:

- State Highway 2 is closed at Bartletts, south of the intersection with Puninga Road.

- SH35 remains closed from Tolaga Bay to Ruatoria, as well as Potaka to Hicks Bay.

- SH38 is blocked at Frasertown with no detour.

About 170 households in the region were left without power last night with lines and poles down.

Eastland Network general manager Jarred Moroney said fallen trees caused a 50 kilovolt line to the coast to go out on Friday and there is a new fault in Tolaga Bay this morning.

He said there has been significant damage to power networks in the areas of Tiniroto, Ruakaka, Bushy Knoll, Whatatutu, Makarika and Mata Road.

Moroney said contractors are working to fix the faults and address new ones.

MetService is expecting little to no rain in Tairāwhiti ton Saturday, but a low front is still sitting just off the coast.

Tolaga Bay Civil Defence manager Greg Shelton said while in the short term the outlook is okay, people should be careful and aware the rain could return.

Tolaga Bay, which has been hit hard by heavy downpours and surface flooding, should also be without much rain until Tuesday, he said.

But there is significant surface flooding, and a good chunk of State Highway 35 heading up and down the coast is closed due to slips and washouts.

A rescue team navigates floodwaters in Tairāwhiti. (Source: 1News)

Shelton was thankful the next few days should be relatively dry, but said Tuesday could bring rain.

"Just normal rainy day, but given what we've already got in the ground and in the rivers - anything can happen."

He said rivers have not breached, but another 50 to 80mm of rain could push them over their banks.

The Tairāwhiti region is still in a local state of emergency.

MetService has a heavy rain watch in place for the Gisborne region south of the city until 3am this morning, and a strong wind watch is in place for the region until 1pm today.

Rain compounds orchard staffing shortages

Mangahauini River eats away at State Highway 35 near Tokomaru Bay. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A Gisborne orchardist said heavy rain has compounded problems caused by staffing shortages, and he fears some fruit may be left to rot on the trees.

Kaiaponi grows apples that are shipped to Asia, citrus and feijoas that are sold around New Zealand, and kiwifruit that is distributed by Zespri.

General manager Scott Wilson said picking and processing has slowed right down as the region bears the brunt of severe weather.

He said the crops his company grows can only be harvested once a year and the heavy rain has struck in the middle of that season.

They will need to make up the lost work in coming weeks.

Central Hawke's Bay clean-up not starting till next week

Central Hawke's Bay residents face a difficult weekend, with the clean up from flooding not getting underway until next week.

More than 300mm of rain has fallen in the district's foothills over recent days.

The main rivers of Waipawa and Tukituki reached a one-in-50 year flood level on Thursday.

Waka Kotahi says repair crews in central Hawke's Bay will be out today assessing flood-related damage.

The council said its emergency operating centre will operate remotely over the weekend and crews will be busy dealing with problems from high winds, localised flooding, slips and road closures.

Hiranui Road, Herrick Street and Porangahau Road are closed and detours are in place.

Phone services have been restored following outages this morning.

A boil water notice remains in place for Waipukurau and tankered water is available at Russell Park.

People are being urged to keep away from flooded areas and be vigilant when driving.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council is anticipating an expensive bill as it prepares to clean up from the heavy rain with significant road closures and water restrictions that officials say could remain in place for days.

MetService has an orange level heavy rain warning in place for Wairoa until 3am this morning, forecasting up to 60mm more rain on top of what has already fallen.

