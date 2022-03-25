Titans winger's skull fractured in off-field incident

Emerging Gold Coast winger Treymain Spry has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an off-field incident left him badly injured on the eve of the NRL season.

Treymain Spry. (Source: Getty)

The 22-year-old, who has played five NRL games, scored twice in their preseason draw with Brisbane last month as he looked to work his way into coach Justin Holbrook's top squad.

News Corp reported on Thursday that Spry suffered a fractured skull, a broken eye socket and bleeding on the brain in the incident in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley a fortnight ago.

The Gold Coast club issued a statement saying: "As per media reports, the Gold Coast Titans can confirm Treymain Spry is recovering from an off-field incident.

"Treymain has been cleared of any wrongdoing by Queensland Police and the NRL Integrity Unit.

"As the matter is now before the courts, the club will make no further comment at this stage."

Queensland Police said a man had been charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on April 11.

