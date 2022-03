A person has died at Whangamatā Beach on Friday afternoon after being pulled from the water.

Whangamatā Beach at low tide. (Source: istock.com)

Police and ambulance were called to the beach at 4.45pm, responding to reports of a person struggling in the water.

The individual was brought to shore by another member of the public and was given CPR but died at the scene.

Police will make inquiries into their death on behalf of the Coroner.