Biden warns of retaliation if Russia launch chemical attack

US President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid on Thursday (Friday NZT) in response to Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine, but their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance that President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for in a pair of live-video appearances.

Biden also announced the US would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees — though he said many probably prefer to stay closer to home — and provide an additional US$1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.

The Western leaders spent Thursday (Friday NZT) crafting next steps to counter Russia’s month-old invasion — and huddling over how they might respond should Putin deploy chemical, biological or even a nuclear weapon.

They met in a trio of emergency summits that had them shuttling across Brussels for back-to-back-to-back meetings of NATO, the Group of Seven industrialised nations and the 27-member European Council.

Biden, in an early evening news conference after the meetings, warned that a chemical attack by Russia “would trigger a response in kind".

“You’re asking whether NATO would cross [into Ukraine]. We’d make that decision at the time,” Biden said.

However, a White House official said later that did not imply any shift in the US position against direct military action in Ukraine. Biden and NATO allies have stressed that the US and NATO would not put troops on the ground in Ukraine.

The official was not authorised to comment publicly by name and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

Zelensky, while thankful for the newly promised help, made clear to the Western allies he needed far more than they're currently willing to give.

“One per cent of all your planes, one per cent of all your tanks,” Zelensky asked members of the NATO alliance.

“We can’t just buy those. When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100 per cent security.”

Biden said more aid was on its way. But the Western leaders were treading carefully so as not to further escalate the conflict beyond the borders of Ukraine.

“NATO has made a choice to support Ukraine in this war without going to war with Russia," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Therefore we have decided to intensify our ongoing work to prevent any escalation and to get organised in case there is an escalation.”

Poland and other eastern flank NATO countries are seeking clarity on how the US and European nations can assist in dealing with their growing concerns about Russian aggression as well as the refugee crisis. More than three-and-a-half million refugees have fled Ukraine in recent weeks, including more than two million to Poland.

Biden is to visit Rzeszów, Poland, on Friday (Saturday NZT), where energy and refugee issues are expected to be at the centre of talks with President Andrzej Duda. He'll get a briefing on humanitarian aid efforts to assist fleeing refugees and he'll meet with US troops from the 82nd Airborne Division who have been deployed in recent weeks to bolster NATO's eastern flank.

Billions of dollars of military hardware have already been provided to Ukraine. A US official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said Western nations were discussing the possibility of providing anti-ship weapons amid concerns that Russia will launch amphibious assaults along the Black Sea coast.

Biden said his top priority was to make certain that the West stayed on the same page in its response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"The single most important thing is for us to stay unified," he said.