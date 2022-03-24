Warner, Pakistan quick share comical stare down in cricket Test

David Warner has engaged in a comical face-off with Pakistan quick Shaheen Afridi as Australia finished day three of the third Test in a strong position.

The Australian opener had defended the last ball of the day before walking towards the bowler while shouting “no run”.

Warner then returned to his crease before the pair stared one another down, with their height difference making for some comical shots.

Both walked away grinning, with the crowd cheering and Marnus Labuschagne finding it particularly amusing in the pavilion.

Warner and Khawaja survived three overs before stumps to finish 11/0, with Australia leading by 134 runs.

Earlier, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc managed to extract life out of another flat pitch to bowl Pakistan out for 268 and put Australia in position to claim the deciding third Test.

Australia's first tour of Pakistan 24 years has been tough going for the bowlers but Cummins (5-56) and Starc were finally rewarded for toiling away by routing the home team in a dramatic final session on day three.

With Pakistan seemingly crawling towards a third-straight draw at 3-248 on Wednesday, Australia's quicks produced a masterclass of reverse swing.

Pakistan lost 7-20 in a sudden collapse to crumble to 268 all out and hand Australia a first-innings lead of 123.

Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner were forced out for three overs before stumps but survived as Australia to be 0-11.

Australia took just four wickets in the opening Test at Rawalpindi and Pakistan batted for 172 overs to save the second match in Karachi.

But it was finally the bowlers' turn to shine as Cummins finished with the seventh five-wicket haul of his career and Starc claimed figures of 4-33.

"I don't think this wicket helps the fast bowlers at all," Starc said.

"The wicket started out quite slow and dead and we've seen it shoot lower and lower as the days have gone on.

"The key is reverse swing and both teams have used that well.”

Giving Australia hope of claiming the Benaud-Qadir Trophy will be Pakistan's lower-order showed little resistance when the ball was swinging.

All of Starc's four wickets came by attacking the stumps - three bowled and one lbw - while two of Cummins' wicket victims were clean-bowled.

Arguably, Cummins' most important wicket came during the grind of the second session as he hung onto a difficult catch off his own bowling to dismiss the resilient Ali for 78.

But Starc knows Australia will have to fight as hard as ever to bowl Pakistan out twice.

"Last week (in Karachi) we thought the wicket may break up a lot more than it actually did," he said.

"Credit to Pakistan, they played really well, but we're in another position of opportunity...we'd rather be in those positions where we've got options and we're pressing the issue than having to survive.

Australia have recorded just three Test victories in Pakistan dating back to 1957, with two of those coming in 1959, and Starc knows the special place in cricket history that awaits if they can achieve a 1-0 series win.