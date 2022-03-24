LIVE: People warned to stay away from damaged Tairāwhiti bridge

Follow developments after the Tairāwhiti region continued to be hit by torrential rain and flooding overnight.

A flood-hit Paroa Rd in the Gisborne District. (Source: Gisborne District Council)

What you need to know

- A state of emergency remains in place for the Tairāwhiti region

- The region is completely cut off, with State Highway 2 closed to the north and south.

- Gisborne was hit by three months worth of rain in 24 hours on Wednesday

- The heavy rain warning for Gisborne has been lifted, but a heavy rain watch is now in place

Live updates

3:07pm: State Highway 35 is now open to one lane

UPDATE 2:30PM, THU 24 MAR

SH35 Gladstone Rd Bridge is now OPEN TO ONE LANE. Please continue to drive with care and be mindful that other closures on SH2 and SH35 remain in place. ^LZ https://t.co/PkhNc8MYxX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 24, 2022

2:55pm: More rain expected to hit North Island's east coast.

Rain in eastern North Island regions is expected to intensify this evening as southerlies pick up.



This low pressure system near the North Island's east coast is forecast to linger for several days, with more wet weather in store for these regions.



ℹ https://t.co/hnwmGxCYeR pic.twitter.com/idVizyU7BY — MetService (@MetService) March 24, 2022

1.45pm: The Minister for Emergency Management, Kiri Allan says Gisborne will receive support from the Government for flood recovery.

"The Government will contribute $175,000 towards a Mayoral Relief Fund in support of the people and communities most affected by the flooding and severe weather in Tairāwhiti."

Kiri Allan. (Source: Breakfast)

“This community has had to deal with five other significant weather events – for which mayoral relief funds were not sought – in the past year, alongside Covid” Allan said.

“The latest downpour has been really tough on the region, with numerous evacuations and some outer rural communities cut off. The community needs swift support to help get back on its feet after this latest setback.”

“While we know there’s been considerable damage, it will take some days to understand the full impact of the storm.”

Other support may be eligible through the ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Primary Industries.

“As always, it’s absolutely incredible to see how people on the East Coast have responded and pulled together to help each other,” Allan said.

“We’ve got more work to do, but I want to thank everyone involved - from the community leaders, marae, emergency services, local CDEM and council through to the numerous agencies and those on the ground - for their incredible mahi in response to this emergency.”

Allan said, “Waka Kotahi and its roading contractors are working tirelessly to clean up and debris across the state highway network and safely restore lifelines in and out of the region.”

“And I know the Ministry for Primary Industries is also working really closely with groups on the ground and has its welfare emergency management team deployed to the region as additional on the ground support.”

1.30pm: Selwyn Skudder is a farm manager from Manutuke and said the flooding has "really broken" him.

"I just finished getting lambs out of the water out at Browns Beach, they were all caught in the drains."

Selwyn Skudder. (Source: 1News)

Skudder had to move quick yesterday to move lambs to higher ground and said, "we would of lost a lot of lambs here if i hadn't got them off the flats last night".

"I came out here about lunch time and just thought the river was rising too quickly."

Skudder had young grass and young crops on the farm and said "it's all wiped out now".

He described the floods as the worst he has seen in his 60 years of farming.

"Not much we can do, just got to get through it."

12.46pm: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence says it's "unhelpful" some people are gathering on both sides of the damaged Mangahauini Bridge for photos.

"The ground area around [bridge] is very sodden and could give way at any moment," it said in a Facebook post.

"Police and our contractors are trying to inspect and plan fixing of the bridge, so please stay clear of the area."

11.46am: 1News spoke with a volunteer firefighter and a resident in Manutuke this morning after events overnight, which saw some evacuate.

Rising levels of both the Waipaoa and Te Arai rivers were to blame.

Karl Scragg, senior station officer at the Manutuke Volunteer Fire Brigade, felt they had "dodged a bullet on this part of the coast".

Resident Tony Te Nahu said of the Waipaoa spilling over and hitting the stopbank: "It wakes you up to the force of nature."

Manutuke resident Tony Te Nahu. (Source: 1News)

He had been home for about 13 years and this was the first time he had seen this happen.

"The last time I saw it this bad was Cyclone Bola."

Also, the Gladstone Rd bridge is closed for a few hours.

SH35 GLADSTONE RD BRIDGE, GISBORNE - WEATHER INCIDENT - 10:55AM

The Gladstone Rd Bridge is now CLOSED for debris removal. Please continue to avoid the area and delay your journey as there is no detour available. Read more here: https://t.co/MBMF8hSYER… ^AP pic.twitter.com/XFXdr95CMd — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 23, 2022

10.53am: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence posted some photos earlier this morning of significant flooding across the Poverty Bay flats.

1News has also captured diggers working to remove debris from Gisborne's Tūranganui River.

Flooding at Poverty Bay flats. (Supplied: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence)

Diggers work to remove debris from Gisborne's Tūranganui River (Source: 1News)

10.47am: 1News’ Cushla Norman is at the Waipaoa River, north of Gisborne.

Orchardists she spoke with say they aren't too worried about the flooding, saying it's typical of a one-in-eight year event.

Overspill from the Waipaoa River, north of Gisborne. (Source: 1News)

10.36am: MetService says a heavy rain watch is in place for Gisborne, south of the city, from 6pm today through to 6pm on Friday.

It said there will be periods of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, both Gisborne District Council and Tairāwhiti Civil Defence are reporting it is planned SH35 between Gisborne and Tolaga Bay, and Potaka and the Ruatoria intersection with the highway, will reopen from 12pm.

They have been advised by Waka Kotahi NZTA.

10.24am: There are a number of road closures across Tairāwhiti.

Gisborne District Council says the entire local road network is closed to all heavy vehicle use until further notice.

It said there is surface flooding everywhere and is advising people to keep non-essential road use to a minimum.

The list of road closures can be found here.

The council has posted some photos of the damage.

Subsidence on Puketiti Rd in Gisborne District. (Source: Gisborne District Council)

A damaged Mangahauini Bridge. (Source: Gisborne District Council)

9.55am: A Givealittle page has been set up to help Tokomaru Bay locals affected by the flooding.

Almost $2000 has been raised in the 11 hours since it was created.

9.12am: MetService says the heaviest rain in Tairāwhiti has eased, although further rain is likely to affect the region, especially in the south.

However, heavy rain is now already on its way to Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa. An orange heavy rain warning is in place for both.

The orange heavy rain warning is in place for Hawke's Bay from 6pm today through to 8pm on Friday.

MetService said a further 110-150mm of rain is expected to fall on top of what has already come down. Peak rates of 10-15mm can be expected during this period.

For Wairarapa, the orange heavy rain warning has been in place since 9am this morning. It remains in place until 4pm on Friday.

MetService said the region can expect a further 120-160mm of rain to fall on top of what has already come down.

The heaviest rain is likely this morning and again from late this afternoon.

🟠 Orange Heavy Rain Warnings have been issued for Wairarapa (current) and Hawke's Bay (heavy rain returning this evening) 🌧



The Red Warning for Gisborne has been lifted, but further periods of less intense rain are expected during the coming days.



ℹ https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/2mdYj7pZpW — MetService (@MetService) March 23, 2022

8.58am: Kai boxes are on their way to towns in northern Tairāwhiti, in a joint effort by Civil Defence, the Defence Force and Gisborne District Council.

Dorina Paenga of Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou says the boxes contain items such as milk, butter, noodles and canned food.

Five-hundred loaves of bread have also been donated.

The Defence Force is transporting the kai boxes north.

Paenga told Breakfast she is proud of local efforts.

8.39am: Kiri Allan, Minister for Emergency Management, is travelling to Tairāwhiti Gisborne to assess the impacts of the extreme weather which has hit the region over the last 48 hours.

She will also be seeing what Government assistance might be needed.

8.09am: Eastland Network says about 350 of its customers are without power after more torrential rain and flooding overnight.

It said 43 customers in the Cobden area of Gisborne have no power. A generator will be there shortly.

There is no power in Waingake due to flooding.

Eighty-three customers are still without power up the coast, so more equipment is being helicoptered in.

Eastland Network said it managed to get power back on to some people in the Wairoa area. However, 166 customers are still without power in Raupunga.

7.35am: Tairāwhiti Civil Defence's Dave Wilson is stressing caution on the roads in the wake of torrential rain and flooding.

He said there a number of road closures, highlighting the closure of SH2 Ormond to Opotiki and Napier to Wairoa, along with SH35 Gibsorne to Wairoa.

Wilson described "multiple issues" on SH35, which Waka Kotahi NZTA are working on, he said.

7.20am: MetService says Gisborne will likely see some further rain today, but at lower intensities.

It said the band of heavy rain has moved south of Tairāwhiti Gisborne and into Hawke's Bay.

🌧🌧🌧



Gisborne Airport recorded a 'March worth of rain' in 7 hours - 86.9mm.



The band of heavy rain has moved south of Tairāwhiti / Gisborne and into Hawke's Bay.



Parts of Gisborne will likely see some further rain today but at lower intensities.



👀 https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/DQ079gVeco — MetService (@MetService) March 23, 2022

7.05am: Breakfast's John Campbell, a producer and cameraman drove part of State Highway 35 south overnight to Tolaga Bay.

Campbell said the trio encountered many slips and there were moments on their journey they did not know what was going to be around the corner.

He added he thought the highway might not see regular use for some time due to the number of slips.

6.45am: The latest road closures from Waka Kotahi NZTA

UPDATE 6:25AM

Overnight there have been several road CLOSURES due to severe weather conditions. Please delay your journey and avoid the area:

CLOSED

• SH2 Ormond to Opotiki

• SH35 Gisborne to Potaka

• SH2 Napier to Wairoa

• SH38 Frasertown, Awamate Rd & Pakowhai Rd pic.twitter.com/HWf5w5NOF9 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 23, 2022

6.25am: Here's what has unfolded overnight - Torrential rain and flooding continued overnight, with police and Fire and Emergency NZ went door-to-door early on Thursday morning, urging people in Manutuke and Te Karaka to evacuate. Others were put on stand-by.

Those living along low lying points of Waingake Rd at Manutuke were encouraged to evacuate just after 1.30am with others, living near the Waipaoa River at Te Karaka following a couple of hours later, Gisborne Council says.

Residents along the Waimata River have been warned to be on stand-by as the river rises.

Torrential rain through the evening and into the morning saw the Te Arai River levels rise to 3.2, well over the 2.5m safety threshold.

Police and FENZ have been assisting those who need help to move, while others self-evacuated. People have been asked to report to the Manutuke Fire Station where a register is being kept with Manutuke School, the evacuation centre. Welfare support is being deployed to assist.

Rainfall in the past 24 hours (to 2am) at Manutuke has been 183mm while Stout Street, in the city, has received 152mm for the same period.

Te Karaka residents who live near the Waipaoa River were urged to evacuate to the Scout Hall when the river level reached 8.01m at the Kanakanaia gauge.

“The rivers are continuing to rise,” says Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson, “so those in nearby low-lying areas also need to be prepared to self-evacuate. If in doubt, get out.”

The Waimata River is at 8.53m (at Goodwins) and 7.9m (at Monowai).

While river levels are starting to stabilise, Wilson says with further rain forecast he was concerned about the possible impact that could have.

All surface water around the district should be treated as contaminated and Wilson is asking communities to lower water use where possible. “The wastewater system is inundated, so if we can take some of the pressure off there, it would be great.”

Drinking water is safe to consume.

Residents across the region are being asked to check properties and their neighbourhood and report any concerns to the council’s 0800 653 800 number.