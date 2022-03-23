Video: Tractors go up in flames at Rangiora business

Tyres exploded and flaming debris were thrown around when two tractors caught fire in Rangiora on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were alerted to the inferno at Chapman Agriculture just before 9pm.

Owner Allan Chapman said a maize plant had been smouldering on a tractor earlier, which he thought was all clear after the engine bay was given a “blow down”.

He said four hours later a tractor was on fire.

“We were too late to move one but managed to move the other two just in time, it was very scary with tyres exploding and flaming debris being thrown all around the yard, fire is so ferocious and all-consuming when it gets going!

“Doesn't help when the fuel tanks are chocker with diesel either,” Chapman said on the company’s Facebook page.

“Thanks to the Cust and Swannanoa fire brigades and to Business Insurance Ltd Warren and Reilly Price for their incredible actions to get things rolling with the insurance side of things straight way, and to all the support and kind words we have received today, we really appreciate it all."

An investigation has been launched.