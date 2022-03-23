Ukraine alleges Russians attacked humanitarian convoy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces have blocked a humanitarian convoy trying to reach the besieged city of Mariupol, on Tuesday (local time), taking rescue workers and bus drivers captive.

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation on Tuesday night (local time). (Source: Associated Press)

He said this was despite the Russians agreeing to the route ahead of time.

“We are trying to organise stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents, but almost all of our attempts, unfortunately, are foiled by the Russian occupiers, by shelling, or deliberate terror,” Zelensky said in his night time video address to the nation.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the Russians seized 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers along with their vehicles. She said their fate was unknown. The figures couldn't immediately be confirmed.

More than 7,000 people were evacuated from Mariupol on Tuesday, but about 100,000 remain in the city “in inhuman conditions, under a full blockade, without food, without water, without medicine and under constant shelling, under constant bombardment,” Zelensky said.

Before the war, 430,000 people lived in the port city on the Sea of Azov.

The alleged actions of the Russian soldiers comes as Ukrainian forces continue to fight off attempts to occupy Mariupol and have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday.

There are fears that the successful defence may cause Vladimir Putin to escalate the war to new heights in response.

“Putin’s back is against the wall,” said US President Joe Biden, who is heading to Europe this week to meet with allies.

“And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ.”

Biden reiterated accusations that Putin is considering resorting to using chemical or biological weapons, though Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US has seen no evidence to suggest that such an escalation is imminent.

“We have seen indications that the Ukrainians are going a bit more on the offensive now,” Kirby said.