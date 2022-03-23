Six Melbourne teens charged with murder of 16-year-old

Source: AAP

Six teens have been charged with murder following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Melbourne's north.

16-Year-Old Declan Cutler

16-Year-Old Declan Cutler (Source: 1 News)

Declan Cutler was allegedly fatally stabbed and assaulted in a Reservoir street in the early hours of March 13.

Two 17-year-old boys, one from Taylors Hill and one from Tarneit, a 15-year-old Hoppers Crossing boy, a 16-year-old Yarraville boy, a 14-year-old Meadow Heights boy and a Meadow Heights boy of 13 have all been charged with murder.

They will face a children's court on Thursday.

A 17-year-old Clifton Hill girl has been released pending further inquiries.

A 19-year-old South Melbourne man and a 15-year-old Werribee boy were both arrested by police on Wednesday in relation to unrelated matters.

The 19-year-old has been remanded in custody after he was charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, theft and evading police.

The 15-year-old has been released pending further inquiries.

Police say the investigation into the Reservoir death is still ongoing, with witnesses urged to come forward.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

