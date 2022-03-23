Russia has committed war crime in Ukraine, US determines

Source: Associated Press

The US government has made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

A woman reacts outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine.

A woman reacts outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ambassador at Large for Global Criminal Justice at the US Department of State Beth Van Schaack said the statement released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited evidence of indiscriminate or deliberate attacks against civilians and the destruction of apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centres and other sites.

Schaack said the assessment was based on a "careful review" of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

The United States will share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Blinken made the announcement on Thursday in a statement released as he was travelling to Brussels with President Joe Biden for an emergency summit of NATO leaders.

WorldUK and EuropeNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Sonny Bill Williams knocks out AFL great inside two minutes

2

Six people injured after shooting in Auckland's Glen Innes

3

Christopher Luxon explains his 'bottom feeding' comments

4

Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

5

Travel takes off for Air NZ as 800 staff brought back on board

Latest Stories

LIVE: Tairāwhiti completely cut off after rain, flooding closes roads

Neighbour 'shocked' by shooting on quiet Auckland street

Six people injured after shooting in Auckland's Glen Innes

Russia has committed war crime in Ukraine, US determines

Sonny Bill Williams knocks out AFL great inside two minutes

Related Stories

Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

Biden's press secretary has Covid-19, won't travel to Europe

Ukraine alleges Russians attacked humanitarian convoy

Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid-19