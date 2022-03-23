Russia has committed war crime in Ukraine, US determines

The US government has made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

A woman reacts outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Ambassador at Large for Global Criminal Justice at the US Department of State Beth Van Schaack said the statement released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited evidence of indiscriminate or deliberate attacks against civilians and the destruction of apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, shopping centres and other sites.

Schaack said the assessment was based on a "careful review" of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

The United States will share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blinken made the announcement on Thursday in a statement released as he was travelling to Brussels with President Joe Biden for an emergency summit of NATO leaders.